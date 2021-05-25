Money Heist Season 5: Release date revealed, why will it come in 2 parts?

The official release date for Money Heist Season 5 is yet to be confirmed but fans are expecting the Spanish heist crime drama in 2021.

To their delight, Netflix tweeted yesterday that Money Heist Season 5 will be be released this year in two parts – S5 Vol. 1 and S5 Vol. 2. The posted caption reads "BREAKING: Season 5 of La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist) is coming this year!"

Money Heist S5 Vol. 1, Vol. 2 will premiere on September 3 and December 3 respectively. Check out the post below.

BREAKING: Season 5 of La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist) is coming this year!S5 Vol. 1 = 3 SeptemberS5 Vol. 2 = 3 December pic.twitter.com/VOEvSaMCzN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2021

We already discussed in the lat news that Money Heist Season 5 will likely premiere in the last quarter of 2021. The success of the Spanish show has been tremendous since the release of the first season. Money Heist Season 5 will be the final season of the series. Why Netflix is releasing the final season in two parts?

It is not surprising that Netflix is doing this. They are also releasing Lucifer Season 5 in two parts. The first part has already been premiered and Lucifer Season 5 Part B is coming out later this month.

Money Heist creator Álex Pina said, "When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

This Spanish show is being remade in Korea. According to the creator Álex Pina, Money Heist aka La casa de Papel is being remade in Korea. Accordingly, Netflix has confirmed this wouldn't be the end as the show is getting a new adaptation.

The returning cast members of Money Heist Season 5 includes Úrsula Coberó (as Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo).

Therefore, fans have to wait for four months to see how Money Heist Season 5 put an end to the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

