Sweet Magnolias Season 2 release delayed to 2022 & will clear all cliffhangers

Fans are expecting Sweet Magnolias Season 2 in 2021. Although the filming has commenced in spring this year it is unclear when the filming for the series will be completed.

On March 21, the show's lead JoAnna Garcia informed via Instagram that she was flying to Atlanta and the filming has begun. Furthermore, Heather Headley posted a picture from the Sweet Magnolias Season 2's set of ongoing filming.

According to Netflix Life, it seems the viewers have to wait until 2022 to see Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The name of the series is not listed in the complete list of Netflix's shows coming in June.

As the production for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has just only begun, Netflix has not confirmed yet when exactly the second season of the series will debut on the streaming platform.

What fans can expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Sweet Magnolias is the story of lifelong friends Maddie (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) lifting each other as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

Although the plot for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is kept secret, it is likely to solve one of the main unsolved parts, which is the outcome of a fight from the after porm-party.

The series lovers are waiting to see what happened to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who fell unconscious and got injured after the car crash. Moreover, the identity of a person, who was in the car with Kyle was not revealed at the end of the first season.

The author Sherryl Woods said even though the cliffhanger is not mentioned in the book but a season cannot end with such a cliffhanger. She said, "In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute."

The series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson hinted at the plot, saying the series will solve the viewer's curiosity about the car crash and reveal the identity of the unnamed character.

She opined, "We are going to answer all the questions that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too."

Who are in the cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will return with Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Anderson already confirmed that almost all the stars are returning from the first season to reprise their roles "but there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she added.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will keep updating once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

