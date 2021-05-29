Succession Season 3 filming underway: Know details about new cast & what to expect

Jesse Armstrong created HBO's satirical comedy-drama Succession is set to return with a Season 3. The filming for the third season has already started after several delays due to the pandemic. The show's filming was planned in April 2020 in time for a late-summer premiere.

The chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys said to Deadline that as the number of COVID -19 cases are getting high in Los Angeles, it's better to shift the filming locations. West Coast is safer than the East Coast for filming.

Advertisement

Casey Bloys, said, "A lot of that will depend on how the vaccine rolls out, how much a factor Covid is. It's still very much a real thing in production at the moment, hopefully it gets easier to deal with. It's hard to predict right now."

He also said, "At one point, we thought we should shoot Succession in Los Angeles because Los Angeles looked like, at the time, a safer place to shoot than New York, then Los Angles looked really bad and New York looked better in comparison."

Although the plot is still under the wrap, we can expect the new season to come with dramatic episodes.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company.

Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

Before filming started, Brian Cox (played as Logan Roy) spoke to The Scotsman regarding Succession Season 3. The 74 years old actor stated, "We're just on hold. We will resume as soon as it is safe to, because the show is very popular."

He added, "Season three is all written and ready to go, but we have to get our various people from around the globe and work out locations. Interestingly enough, there's also whether we acknowledge Covid-19 in the next series. There's a lot of ifs and buts, but we will be going on."

Recently, Academy Award winner Adrien Brody is the latest addition in the Succession Season 3 cast. A few days before "Big Little Lies" actor Alexander Skarsgård joined the cast.

Earlier, HBO also unveiled some of the new cast members' names for Succession Season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. The South Korean singer Jihae Kim will portray Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

Jesse Armstrong created the series and served as a director. He will also be part of an executive producer along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and Scott Ferguson.

HBO is yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on TV and web series.

Also Read: Titans Season 3 releasing in August, what to expect & more