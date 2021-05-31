One Punch Man Chapter 146: Saitama will be back to save S-Class Heroes?

One Punch Man Chapter 146 is the upcoming installment in the manga series and readers are looking forward to it. Recently, in a reply to a Twitter fan, the manga illustrator Yusuke Murata revealed that he has still 13 pagers left to put in the upcoming chapter.

Lastly, the fans saw as the battle against S-Class Heroes continues, Saitama urgently needs to come out and assist them. Saitama is missing in the last chapters, now as all the heroes are in danger, fans can see Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 146 to come out and help the heroes.

According to Blocktoro, Tatsumaki is badly beaten, Bang is the only one that is making some efforts and Genos will be soon out of power too. One Punch Man Chapter 146 will point up Evil Natural Water and Black Sperm. They are the two biggest threats for the S-Class Heroes.

The S-Class Heroes are going to face a hard time fighting against them. Besides, Atomic Samurai and Darkshine became useless against the monsters and the situation are getting out of control. So they badly need Saitama's help. However, hopeful fans are ardently waiting to read One Punch Man Chapter 146 will bring back Saitama.

One Punch Man Chapter 146 will continue the battle between Bang, Genos, Atomic Darkshine, etc. against Black Sperm, Fuhrer Ugly, and the other monsters.

According to the theories of Recent Highlights, to make the situation worse, Black Sperm might reveal its two advanced forms. One is the fusion of his multi sperm and the other form is the Golden Sperm. The Golden Sperm is known as the most vital Monster Association member. In One Punch Man Chapter 146, fans would see Tatsumaki will take the multi-sperm form.

One Punch Man Chapter 146 release date is expected on Tuesday, June 01, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

