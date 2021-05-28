Kingdom Chapter 680: Release date, time & latest updates

Kingdom Chapter 680 is a highly anticipated issue as the upcoming manga storyline could be interesting and the fans are looking forward to it. The spoilers, leaks and the summary are yet to come but the Korean scans are out for Chapter 680.

Kingdom Chapter 680 will release on Sunday, May 30, 2021 without any hiatus. Spoilers for chapter 680 of the Kingdom will be updated as soon as the manga leaks are checked and translated into English.

Advertisement

Kingdom, the Japanese manga is written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The first tankōbon volume was released by Shueisha on May 19, 2006. As of April 19, 2021, 61 tankōbon volumes have been released.

Last year on April 26, the fifth episode and the third season of the Kingdom's broadcast were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 5, 2020, the creators announced that the broadcast of Episode 5 and onward would resume in spring 2021. Kingdom Season 3 started broadcasting from its first episode on April 4, 2021.

The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period. It shows the experiences of the war orphan Xin and his comrades as he fights to become the greatest general under the heavens, and in doing so, unifying China for the first time in 500 years.

Several of the characters are based on historical figures. Many times characters will take the names of people in history, and other times they will have completely different names.

Kingdom Chapter 680's official English version is also set to release on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There are no other specific app to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers.

Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to get more information on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 201 spoilers revealed: Kawaki meets Kurama, the Nine-Tails