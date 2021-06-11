Black Clover Chapter 296: Will Noelle & Undine rescue Lolopechka from Vanica?

Fans are waiting for Black Clover Chapter 296 but its release has been delayed for a week.

Black Clover Chapter 295 titled, "Rematch," told the story of Noelle, who showed her new power and magical forms. Noelle unleashed a new form called Spirit Dive: Sait Valkyrie Armor. So we can expect the battle between Noelle and Vanica to continue in Black Clover Chapter 296.

In Chapter 295, Vanica has also proved her strength. She has taken Lolopechka under her control. Noelle and Gaja attack Vanica and Lolopechka.

Vanica asks Noelle if she thinks herself strong enough to fight with Vanica. Hearing this, Noelle gets angry and agrees to fight. On the other hand, Undine fails to save Lolopechika and blames herself for her work. She also reveals the Curse-Warding magic has sucked all her strength and has temporarily dissolved her contract with Lolopechka.

To revitalize her strength and to store Mana, Undine has adopted the magic book of a different magician. She tells Noelle that she possesses powers that allow her to host Water Spirit.

Black Clover Chapter 295 ends with Noelle and Undine saying that they need to work together to save Lolopechka by defeating Vanica.

Black Clover Chapter 296 will show how Noelle and Undine will rescue Lolopechka. Will they able to defeat Vanica?

Black Clover Chapter 296 is delayed to the next Sunday, which is June 20, 2021, at 11 am EST. The title, summary, and other details will be updated as soon as the leaks are verified and translated into English. The raws for the upcoming chapter will be out two or three days before the spoilers' release.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

