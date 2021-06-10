Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 spoilers: Will Maki crushes Naoya?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 is one of the highly anticipated chapters, as the manga storyline will take an interesting twist. Fans are eagerly waiting to learn.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 will bring out Maki killing Zenin Clan members and hitting Naoya. After Mai's sacrifice, Maki has gone crazy and killing every single Zenin Clan member she could see beside her.

Advertisement

Although in Chapter 151 we saw Maki is brutally attacking and killing the Zenin Clan members, however, in between the massacre fans would see the different visage of Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152, and that's literally surprising.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 is titled "Maki's Wrath!" Chapter 152 would be clearer when the spoilers and the leaks will be out. The spoilers and leaks are expected to arrive on Thursday, June 10, but readers should keep patience for the official manga updates.

In the last Chapter, Maki has crushed the Kukuru Unit, The Hei, and Captain Nobuaki. After a terrific battle Naoya Zenin, the captain of The Hei appears to face Maki. Before fighting with Maki, Naoya praised her for her outstanding performance in the battle.

Here we also saw, a flashback, where everybody is assuring Naoya that he would be the upcoming head of the Zenin family. He thinks of himself as a perfect guy for the Zenin Clan as he discovers Black Sheep in the tribe.

However, Naoya attacks Maki and both of them exchange huge punches. Naoya destroyed everything around him. Maki is counting the blows and blocking them easily. Watching Maki's performances in the battle, Naoya is astonished and thinks he is not combating the girl he knew from childhood but someone else he is fighting with.

In between the battle, Naoya asks Maki whether she is a Toji. Toji is a former member of the Zenin family and the infamous assassin known as the Sorcerer Killer. To divert Maki's mind, while asking about Toji, Naoya jumps high and intended to have a heavy blow on Maki. He picked her up by her legs and try to demolish her. However, he understood that Maki is not a Toji.

During the continuation of the battle, Maki prepares to unleash a new attack called Shiranui: Gata. When Mai exchanges her life with her sister, Maki gets a steel body that can crush the Cursed Energy. When Maki realizes that she is having several injuries and losing blood, she asks Naoya to allow her to embrace her new form.

Naoya thinks this could be new techniques and he circles Maki and continues to eye her. However, luckily Maki changes a Slap to a fist. Naoya wonders that while he continues circling Maki, how she changed in a fraction of seconds. Maki answered although he made 24 moves per second, but it was not enough to stop her.

Finally, Maki lands a heavy fist blow that knocks out Naoya. She apologies for smashing him. Naoya is lying unconscious on the ground. His face looks like he was fighting with an army of a thousand men.

The raws scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 and other chapters for free when it comes out every Sunday from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The Japanese manga is releasing this Sunday, June 13 without any break.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 spoilers: Goku & Vegeta could face Granolah