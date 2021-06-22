Fast & Furious 9 box office to cross $300 million worldwide before US & UK release

Fast & Furious 9 has been already released in some parts of the world. F9 was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2020 but was delayed several times, first due to the releases of Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and No Time to Die (2021), and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was released in Hong Kong and South Korea on May 19, 2021, and is set to be premiere in the United States on Friday, June 25.

Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9 also rolls into the UK, Brazil, Denmark, Mexico, and Portugal on Thursday, June 24, with Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland following alongside America on Friday, June 25.

F9 is scheduled to release in Singapore on July 1, in Spain and Turkey on July 2, the Netherlands on July 8, France and Sweden on July 14, Germany on July 15, Japan on August 6, and Italy on August 18.

After the release in several countries, F9 received mixed reviews with praise for the performances, visuals, stunts, and Lin's direction but criticism for its unrealistic action sequences and formulaic script. It has grossed over $292 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2021.

Principal photography for Filming for Fast & Furious 9 began on June 24, 2019, at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England. Then it took place in London, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Thailand, and Georgia with Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan, and Phuket used as locations. Some part of the shooting was also done in Tbilisi, Georgia. Filming wrapped on November 11, 2019.

The star of Fast & Furious 9 includes Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

If you want to watch F9 via streaming service at your home, then you have to wait a little while. It seems the Vin Diesel movie Fast & Furious 9 could become available to rent on premium VOD as soon as 17 days after it hits theaters.

Under Universal's deal with cinema chains like AMC, the theatrical window is shortened to just 17 days, meaning Universal films are available to rent digitally for $19.99 just two and a half weeks after they premiere.

Last month Decider reported that that Universal will let the film remain in theaters longer than 17 days since the window agreed upon by Universal and AMC is flexible.

