Frozen 3 updates: Will Disney announce its release date anytime soon?

Frozen has successfully developed a cult following among audiences of all generations. The first two movies performed well at the box office and received acclaim from common people and critics alike. No wonder the demands for Frozen 3 are gathering steam.

The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one of the vital reasons why fans are ardently waiting for the third sequel. Frozen 2 grossed USD 477.4 million in the US and Canada, and USD 972.7 million in other territories (globally total of USD USD 1.450 billion). So, we may assume that Disney would surely continue filming the Frozen trilogy.

It is reported earlier that Frozen 3 would be the last movie of the franchise. As the time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 was six years, we can expect that the production of Frozen 3 will take an equally long time to complete.

Frozen 2 premiered at the end of 2019. If Frozen 3 happens, the film could be release in 2023 or 2024. Disney hasn't confirmed the third season yet. The director and writer Jennifer Lee told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 has come to an end.

When the first film was completed, Jennifer Lee is still not sure whether Frozen 3 will be made. She told "For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end."

"But there is some hope, as she said on a separate occasion to Yahoo Movies UK: "we always say 'never say never. I think what made this one special is that we'd both confessed that we didn't want to leave this world."

The story of Frozen 3 will start from where Frozen 2 ended. The second sequel ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa became the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she finds a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra.

Secondly, Elsa may have more supernatural power to resolve the identity of the mysterious voice, which is still unknown. Finally, fans believe Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return as Elsa's girlfriend. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest.

Otakuart reported that it was widely leaked into the news media platforms that Disney is going to announce a release date for Frozen 3. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed Frozen 3.

