AR Rahman, Gulzar's 'Meri Pukaar Suno' to release on June 25

The much-awaited collaborative project 'Meri Pukaar Suno' by two legendary personalities- music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar is all set to release on June 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:36 IST
Poster of the song. Image Credit: ANI
The much-awaited collaborative project 'Meri Pukaar Suno' by two legendary personalities- music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar is all set to release on June 25. Sony Music India, the label under which the upcoming song has been produced, broke the news on their official Twitter handle by posting a teaser of the song."#MeriPukaarSuno is an anthem of hope and healing! Two legends, @arrahman & #Gulzar Sahab unite with India's most iconic voices. Song OUT on June 25."

In its tweet, the label tagged singers Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sadhana Sargam, KS Chithra, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur, giving a hint that the melody will be crooned by these singers. On a related note, this is not the first time that both the Oscar-winning stars -- Rahman and Gulzar are collaborating. The legendary duo has come together for several songs earlier and their collaboration has gifted many iconic soundtracks to the music fraternity.

The list includes 'Dil Se Re', 'Chhaiyan Chhaiyan' and 'Ae Ajnabee' from 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, 'Tere Bina Beswadi' and 'Ae Hairathi' from 'Guru' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, 'Hasti Rahe Tu', 'Chupke Se' and 'Halki ae Halki' from 'Saathiya' starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee, 'Heer Heer' and the iconic 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' title track starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

