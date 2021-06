Throwback Thursday: 'Suits' actor Sarah Rafferty shares a picture from her wedding

Actor Sarah Rafferty, who is best known for her character Donna Paulsen in 'Suits', has treated her fans with her wedding photograph. Taking to Instagram, Sarah penned an adorable anniversary wish for her husband along with the throwback image of the two from their wedding ceremony.

"Two decades in, still mugging. Happy 20th anniversary, Santtu. Thank you for the hope, coffee and poetry," she posted. The couple received several wishes from social media users.

Advertisement

"Ohh it's a big one, happy anniversary you two," a user commented. "Sending lots of love and I adore your throwback photos very much," another one wrote.

Sarah and her husband Santus Seppara share two daughters. Apart from 'Suits', Sarah is also known for appearing in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Browse'.

Speaking of 'Suits', it was a law-firm drama that ran from 2011 to 2019. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle were also a part of the hit show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)