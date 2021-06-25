Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh announces his new music album 'Moon Child Era'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to come up with his new music album, titled 'Moon Child Era'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:09 IST
Diljit Dosanjh announces his new music album 'Moon Child Era'
Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to come up with his new music album, titled 'Moon Child Era'. On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a New Era...it's a Moon Child Era. Brand new album. Hey Alexa-- are you ready for Moon Child Era."

Along with it, he shared a picture of the moon with the text 'Moon Child Era' displayed on it. However, no further details have been shared about the particular project. Fans are super excited about Diljit's upcoming music album.

"Can't wait," a user commented. "This sounds interesting," another one wrote.

Last year, he wowed everyone with his music album 'G.O.A.T'. On the acting front, Diljit will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. (ANI)

Also Read: Anil Kapoor posts wife Sunita's photo on Instagram, says 'always looking at her in awe'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021