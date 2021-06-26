Will Russian Doll Season 2 focus more on existence of parallel universe?

One of the best Netflix Original's 2019 dramas, Russian Doll has restarted its filming for Season 2 after one-year delay in March 2021. The production was originally set to start on March 30, 2020, but got delayed for the pandemic.

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler created the comedy-drama, which revolves around Nadia Vulvokov (played by Natasha Lyonne herself), a game developer who dies repetitively and survives on the same night in an ongoing time-loop.

Later she always tries to find out the mystery behind her death and recover. Nadia meets a man who experienced exactly the same thing in a different event. The final episode of the first season showed that Nadia and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) were reunited.

Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

If Russian Doll Season 2 comes with a fresh story then there is a possibility of some new faces to be featured in the show. Recently, Schitt's Creek star, Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll season 2 in an undisclosed role and Carolyn Michelle Smith joined in a recurring role.

Although the plot for the series is kept under wrap, however entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman stated "New main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, charming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland."

As with Russian Doll's first eight episodes' co-creator and lead character, Natasha Lyonne is back, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland are also returning as executive producers for Russian Doll Season 2.

Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. We will update you as soon as we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

