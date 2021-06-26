Sex Education Season 3: Netflix unveils first-look image, announces release date

The Netflix comedy-drama, Sex Education Season 3 finally got its official release date. The series is set to premiere on Friday, September 17. Taking the official Twitter handle, Netflix shared the news and dropped first-look images including new cast member Jemima Kirke, who played Headmistress Hope.

The streamer's tweet reads: "The wait is almost over! 'Sex Education' season 3 premieres September 17." The comedy-drama is coming with eight brand new episodes.

The picture shows the students, including Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), all dressed up in a grey school uniform. See the post below.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

Here's the official synopsis of Sex Education Season 3: "It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff."

Sex Education Season 3 will clear all the cliffhangers left in the last season and it takes to fresh new chapters or relationships with new faces and more.

Asa Butterfield told earlier that the upcoming series will start after a time gap. He stated, "There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

Sex Education Season 3 stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh to the cast.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

Sex Education S3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

