Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 10:26 IST
Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records
The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of "F9," the latest entry in Universal's "Fast & Furious" saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, "F9" opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That's by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.
