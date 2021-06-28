Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of "F9," the latest entry in Universal's "Fast & Furious" saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, "F9" opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That's by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.

