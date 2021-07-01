Left Menu

Catherine Tate to lead Netflix mockumentary show 'Hard Cell'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:36 IST
British actor-comedian Catherine Tate has set up mockumentary series ''Hard Cell'' at streamer Netflix.

Tate, best known for featuring in cult hit series ''Doctor Who'' and ''The Office'', has created the new comedy show and will also feature in it.

Written by Tate, ''Hard Cell'' is set at a women's prison and will see Tate playing multiple characters, reported Deadline.

The six-episode show centres around a documentary crew as it follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley, capturing the penal system at its brutal humourous best, as per the official logline.

''Hard Cell'' will be produced by the media group Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures.

''We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate,'' said executive producer Kristian Smith.

''This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

