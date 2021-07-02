Jesse Williams to star alongside Owen Wilson, Michael Pena in action film 'Secret Headquarters'

Left Menu

Greys Anatomy star Jesse Williams has been tapped to feature opposite Owen Wilson and Michael Pena in family action movie Secret Headquarters.Directer duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will be helming the Paramount Pictures film, which also features actors Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-07-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 10:34 IST
''Grey's Anatomy'' star Jesse Williams has been tapped to feature opposite Owen Wilson and Michael Pena in family action movie ''Secret Headquarters''.

Directer duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will be helming the Paramount Pictures film, which also features actors Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis.

According to Deadline, Joost and Schulman are writing the current draft of the movie along with Josh Koenigsberg.

''Secret Headquarters'' is based on an original screenplay by ''Thor: Ragnarok'' writer Christopher Yost.

It centres on a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.

Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the project via his Bruckheimer Films. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022. Apart from ''Secret Headquarters'', Williams is also starring in ''Marked Man'' opposite Dewanda Wise and Winston Duke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

