Left Menu

Dilip Kumar stable, says family friend

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit ICU of a city hospital here, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Friday.The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to address medical issues related to old age after he complained of breathlessness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 11:39 IST
Dilip Kumar stable, says family friend
Image Credit: Twitter(@TheDilipKumar)
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Friday.

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to ''address medical issues'' related to old age after he complained of ''breathlessness''. ''He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two,'' Farooqui told PTI. He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar's well-wishers for their unending prayers.

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar''s career spans over five decades with hits like ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', and ''Ram Aur Shyam''. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film ''Qila''. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021