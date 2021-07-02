Left Menu

ED summons actor Yami Gautam for questioning in FEMA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:43 IST
ED summons actor Yami Gautam for questioning in FEMA case
Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case related to an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday.

They said the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week in Mumbai.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a bank account.

The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

Gautam has worked in several Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu. Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021