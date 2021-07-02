Left Menu

Here's how Farhan Akhtar roped in rapper D'Evil for his movie 'Toofaan'

The first song, 'Todun Taak', from Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' is out. It is sung by Mumbai-based rapper D'Evil, who is also known as Dhaval Parab.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:04 IST
Here's how Farhan Akhtar roped in rapper D'Evil for his movie 'Toofaan'
Rapper D'Evil. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first song, 'Todun Taak', from Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' is out. It is sung by Mumbai-based rapper D'Evil, who is also known as Dhaval Parab. Sharing how he came on board for the movie, D'Evil said, "When I got a message from Farhan Akhtar asking if I would be keen on creating a rap song for him, I jumped with joy."

He added, "I've been a huge fan of his artistry. Further, when I learnt that the film will be directed by a stalwart like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it was a double whammy and my excitement hit the roof. I penned down the song as per the creative brief keeping in mind the lead protagonist's character." Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' revolves around the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.

Speaking about 'Todun Taak', it is composed by Dub Sharma. The song showcases the rigorous boxing training undergone by Farhan's character, Aziz Ali. "The lyrics of the song are inspired from the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps and a city that gives an ordinary commoner the ability to dare to dream and wings to fly," the rapper said.

"With this song, I tried to bring to the fore the passion of a determined man hailing from the slums but with dreams large enough to touch the skies," D'Evil added. 'Toofaan', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021