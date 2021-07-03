Left Menu

'The Crew', 'Country Comfort', 'Mr. Iglesias' and 'Bonding' cancelled at Netflix

Kevin James-starrer ''The Crew'' is among the four comedy shows that have been axed by streamer Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming platform has also cancelled ''Mr. Iglesias'', ''Bonding'' and ''Country Comfort''.

''The Crew'', headlined by James, and ''Country Comfort'', starring Katherine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian, are ending after just one season.

Whereas ''Mr. Iglesias'', toplined by Gabriel Iglesias, produced two seasons, which were released in three parts.

Dark comedy ''Bonding'', created and directed by Rightor Doyle, also did two seasons.

Meanwhile, Netflix has closed a development deal with James to develop a single-cam comedy series for him to produce and star in. Additionally, Netflix has closed a development deal with Doyle and has the third in a series of Iglesias stand-up specials slated to shoot this summer.

