Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's 'Chutzpah' to stream on SonyLIV from July 23

Streaming platform SonyLIV and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Outsider on Saturday announced that their upcoming web-show ''Chutzpah'' will release on July 23.

Billed as the new-age series, the show seeks to explore the relevance of internet and social media in everyone’s life.

Advertisement

The show, created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan among others.

Sharma said he is thrilled to be making his digital debut with the show.

''The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. ''I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah,” the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

Singh said he had great time reuniting with his ''Fukrey'' co-star Sharma on this project.

''It’s an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of Internet.

''I am certain that it will take us back to some of our chutzpah moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my ‘Fukrey’ gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again,” he said.

''Chutzpah'' is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amit Babbar and Lamba, who has also written the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)