Ananya Panday tries to recreate her 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment'

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, who is very active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post trying to recreate a 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment' on the beach, but it did not go as expected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:47 IST
Ananya Panday (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, who is very active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post trying to recreate a 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment' on the beach, but it did not go as expected. The 'Student of the Year 2' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing a short white dress with an oversized bomber jacket.

In the first photo, Ananya could be seen running on the sand, while in the next, she swept her hair to one side and posed for the camera. The third was a candid click and in the last image, she had an unhappy expression. "Having my 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' moment with myself (it clearly didn't end well)," she captioned her post. In the comments section, choreographer Farah Khan offered to step in next time and wrote, "Part 2 i ll choregraph u in it." Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

The Rakesh Roshan directorial 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' had marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The romantic action film released in 2000 and was a major blockbuster. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Ananya will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. As per reports, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

