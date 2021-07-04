Left Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates US Independence Day, pledges to fight for country

Hollywood icon and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Sunday, extended his heartwarming greetings to people on the 245th Independence Day of the United States of America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:43 IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Sunday, extended his heartwarming greetings to people on the 245th Independence Day of the United States of America. Taking to Instagram, Arnold expressed his gratitude towards the country for letting him fulfill his dreams.

"Happy Fourth of July! I always say that I was born in Austria, made in America. This is the store in Graz where I found the magazine that became my blueprint for getting to America when I was just 15." "My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day, I'm grateful for the United States. And I will always fight for our country to be better every day, because being the greatest country in the world isn't easy. We have to work our asses off to keep improving. That's patriotism. #fourthofjuly," he wrote.

Along with it, Arnold posted a picture of him wearing a T-shirt that has US Flag printed on it. On the film front, Arnold is best known for the 'Terminator' movie franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

