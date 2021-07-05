Left Menu

Shooting on season two of 'She' underway: Imtiaz Ali

Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming, the filmmaker wrote in the caption.She follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:20 IST
Shooting on season two of 'She' underway: Imtiaz Ali
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The second season of crime drama ''She'' has started production, the creator of the series Imtiaz Ali announced on Monday.

The Netflix show was renewed for a second season by the streamer in March.

Imtiaz Ali, who has also co-written the series with Divya Johri, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the show on Instagram. ''She's treading dangerous waters, but be warned: anything she does will definitely stir up a storm. Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming,'' the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

''She'' follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring. Pohankar also shared the news on her Instagram account, promising more drama and intensity in the new installment.

''More drama, more intensity, and so much more power. If you think you're prepared for what Bhumika does next, think again. ~ Hold on to your seats, She Season 2 is now filming,'' she wrote.

Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of the series also starred Vijay Varma and Kishore. ''She'' premiered on the streaming platform on March 20, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021