Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who will be playing the lead role in Tathagata Singha's upcoming directorial 'Uma', has begun shooting for the film in Kolkata. The start-to-finish schedule of the film started in the city today. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "KAJAL AGGARWAL: 'UMA' SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #Uma - starring #KajalAggarwal - has commenced start-to-finish shoot in #Kolkata today... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]." Along with the tweet, Taran also shared an image that revealed the cast of the film. Apart from Kajal, it stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.

The upcoming film is a feel-good drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The movie unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma. 'Uma', produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) and Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP) is being shot, keeping all the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

Kajal, who started her film career back in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years emerged as one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Commenting on the upcoming project, Kajal had earlier said, "Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled Uma."

She added at the time, "I'm always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I'm excited to share 'Uma' with all of you." Kajal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Live Telecast'.

Apart from 'Uma', Kajal has a number of films from down South. She has 'Hey Sinamika' with Dulquer Salmaan, 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi, a fantasy horror-thriller 'Ghosty', and another horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline. (ANI)

