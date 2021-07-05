Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors

''Uma'', starring Kajal Aggarwal, went into production in Kolkata on Monday. Tathagata Singha is attached to direct ''Uma'', billed as a slice-of-life Hindi film.

The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.

Advertisement

According to a press release by the makers, ''Uma'' will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule keeping the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

It is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

Earlier this year, Aggarwal starred in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama ''Mumbai Saga'' which had a theatrical release. The actor has a packed line-up of films, including romantic comedy ''Hey Sinamika'' and action thriller ''Indian 2'' in Tamil, and action drama ''Acharya'' in Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)