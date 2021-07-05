Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors

Tathagata Singha is attached to direct Uma, billed as a slice-of-life Hindi film.The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.According to a press release by the makers, Uma will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule keeping the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.It is produced by Avishek Ghosh AVMA Media and Mantraraj Paliwal Miraj Group.Earlier this year, Aggarwal starred in filmmaker Sanjay Guptas gangster drama Mumbai Saga which had a theatrical release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:29 IST
Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

''Uma'', starring Kajal Aggarwal, went into production in Kolkata on Monday. Tathagata Singha is attached to direct ''Uma'', billed as a slice-of-life Hindi film.

The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.

According to a press release by the makers, ''Uma'' will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule keeping the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

It is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

Earlier this year, Aggarwal starred in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama ''Mumbai Saga'' which had a theatrical release. The actor has a packed line-up of films, including romantic comedy ''Hey Sinamika'' and action thriller ''Indian 2'' in Tamil, and action drama ''Acharya'' in Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021