52nd IFFI to be held from Nov 20 to 28 in Goa

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released the regulations and poster for the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:35 IST
52nd International Film Festival of India. Image Credit: ANI
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released the regulations and poster for the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year.

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals. An official release said that the 52nd edition of IFFI will be held in a hybrid format considering the success of the 51st edition in January 2021.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with Goa government and the Indian film industry. IFFI is recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Every year, the festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world.

The call for entries for participation in the competitive section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India will remain open till Aug 31, 2021. On the occasion of the birth centenary of the maestro of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, the Directorate of Films Festivals will pay a tribute through a Special Retrospective at the IFFI.

Also, in recognition of the auteur's legacy, the "Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema" has been instituted from this year to be given at the IFFI every year starting from this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

