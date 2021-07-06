Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu to headline in Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to make her comeback in the Telugu industry with her latest Mishan Impossible, to be directed by Swaroop RSJ.Pannu, who started her acting career in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, returns to the industry two years after her bilingual thriller Game Over.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to make her comeback in the Telugu industry with her latest ''Mishan Impossible'', to be directed by Swaroop RSJ.

Pannu, who started her acting career in 2010 with the Telugu film ''Jhummandi Naadam'', returns to the industry two years after her bilingual thriller ''Game Over''. The film will be produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

The 33-year-old actor joined the film's team in Hyderabad on Tuesday with the makers releasing a working still from the project, featuring Pannu in a hand-cast and looking at a laptop. ''In the last seven years, I've always been on the lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on and 'Mishan Impossible' is one of them,'' Pannu said in a statement.

The actor further said ''Mishan Impossible'' has an ''impressive storyline and a ''good team'' behind it.

''I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this,'' Pannu added. Pannu currently stars in the thriller movie ''Haseen Dillruba'', which started streaming on Netflix last week.

The movie, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinyl Mathew, also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

