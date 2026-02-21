Left Menu

Pannu's 'Assi' Hits Big Screen, Makes Strong Debut

'Assi', starring Taapsee Pannu, earns Rs 1 crore on its first day. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features a powerful narrative of justice and challenges faced by a rape survivor, starring Kani Kusruti. It's the third collaboration for Pannu and Sinha after 'Mulk' and 'Thappad'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:01 IST
On its opening day, 'Assi', featuring the talented Taapsee Pannu, garnered an impressive Rs 1 crore at the box office. This intense drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Friday and has captivated audiences with its powerful storyline.

The film tells the harrowing story of a Delhi woman, portrayed by Kani Kusruti, who embarks on a challenging legal journey in pursuit of justice after enduring a brutal sexual assault. Pannu delivers a compelling performance as the woman's dedicated lawyer, shedding light on the numerous hurdles encountered in police and court proceedings.

'Assi' marks the successful reunion of Pannu and Sinha, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed 'Mulk' and 'Thappad'. The movie features an ensemble cast including notable names such as Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah, and is produced by T-Series and Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

