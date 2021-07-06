Phylicia Rashad apologises to Howard University students and parents over Bill Cosby tweet

Veteran Hollywood actor Phylicia Rashad has apologized to Howard University students and parents for publicly supporting Bill Cosby after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

Rashad, who was recently appointed the dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts, sent a letter to students and parents, apologizing for her actions.

''My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence,'' the 73-year-old actor wrote.

Last week, Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Cosby's sex assault conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Soon after the judgment, Rashad had tweeted, ''FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!'' Rashad, who played Cosby's wife on ''The Cosby Show'', had also shared a photo with the embattled comedian.

The actor, who received swift backlash from the public over the post, said she has removed the ''upsetting tweet''.

Rashad said she plans ''to engage in active listening and participate in training to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.'' In the wake of the backlash, Rashad had clarified that she fully supports ''survivors of sexual assault coming forward''.

''My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing,'' she had tweeted.

Howard University had also issued a statement, saying that while the follow-up tweet acknowledged that ''victims must be heard and believed'', Rashad's initial tweet ''lacked sensitivity''.

