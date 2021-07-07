Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, and said his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.
The 98-year-old Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness.
''My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.
Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. PTI ASK DV DV
