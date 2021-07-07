Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar's demise

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 10:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

''Dilip Kumar was a veteran of Indian cinema and an inspiration to innumerable artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the film world. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

SP supremo Yadav posted a picture from his own wedding of the actor standing beside the newly married couple.

''Death cant take him away. His memory cannot be taken away from those who love him,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi with a mention of the character of Saleem which was portrayed by Kumar in the movie 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

''You cant go anywhere... Condolences,'' Yadav said.

BSP supremo Mayawati said the news of Dilip Kumar's demise was saddening.

''I express my condolences to Saira Bano and his fans. You will always be remembered,'' she added.

