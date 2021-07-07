‘Mughal-E- Azam’ only film I watched: Maha Governor in tribute to Dilip Kumar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday described Dilip Kumar as 'Mahanayak' of his generation, adding the actor's 'Mughal-E- Azam' remains the only film he has watched.

In a condolence message, Koshyari said: ''Dilip Kumar was the first super star of Indian cinema. He represented the golden era of Indian films. So fascinated I was by his Mughal-E- Azam that I saw the film back-to-back twice. Unfortunately, I didn't watch any films thereafter and Mughal-E- Azam remained the first and the last film I watched.'' ''The Indian film industry is undoubtedly the most popular in the world. The credit for this success goes as much to film stars like Dilip Kumar as it goes to great filmmakers, Directors, lyricists, technicians, musicians, playback singers and others.

''Dilip Kumar was a legend. Nobody can take his place. To me he was a Mahanayak. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to Smt Saira Bano and numerous admirers of Shri Dilip Kumar,'' Koshyari said in his condolence message.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise.

''Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans,'' Pawar tweeted.

In his tribute, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Dilip Kumar was the shining star who enriched the Indian film industry. ''His will hold an immortal position in the hearts of his fans,'' Thackeray added.

