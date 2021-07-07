Left Menu

‘Mughal-E- Azam’ only film I watched: Maha Governor in tribute to Dilip Kumar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday described Dilip Kumar as Mahanayak of his generation, adding the actors Mughal-E- Azam remains the only film he has watched.In a condolence message, Koshyari said Dilip Kumar was the first super star of Indian cinema.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 10:50 IST
‘Mughal-E- Azam’ only film I watched: Maha Governor in tribute to Dilip Kumar
Image Credit: Twitter(@TheDilipKumar)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday described Dilip Kumar as 'Mahanayak' of his generation, adding the actor's 'Mughal-E- Azam' remains the only film he has watched.

In a condolence message, Koshyari said: ''Dilip Kumar was the first super star of Indian cinema. He represented the golden era of Indian films. So fascinated I was by his Mughal-E- Azam that I saw the film back-to-back twice. Unfortunately, I didn't watch any films thereafter and Mughal-E- Azam remained the first and the last film I watched.'' ''The Indian film industry is undoubtedly the most popular in the world. The credit for this success goes as much to film stars like Dilip Kumar as it goes to great filmmakers, Directors, lyricists, technicians, musicians, playback singers and others.

''Dilip Kumar was a legend. Nobody can take his place. To me he was a Mahanayak. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to Smt Saira Bano and numerous admirers of Shri Dilip Kumar,'' Koshyari said in his condolence message.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise.

''Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans,'' Pawar tweeted.

In his tribute, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Dilip Kumar was the shining star who enriched the Indian film industry. ''His will hold an immortal position in the hearts of his fans,'' Thackeray added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021