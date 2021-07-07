Left Menu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's last rites to take place at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan today

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, will be buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:09 IST
Late Dilip Kumar (Image source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, will be buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz. Giving more details about the funeral ceremony, Dilip Kumar's spokesman Faisal Farooqi took to the late actor's Twitter account and wrote: "Burial today at 5 p.m. Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz, Mumbai."

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Earlier in the morning, Faisal only shared the sad news of Dilip Kumar's demise.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqi tweeted. For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He is now survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

After learning about the demise of Dilip Kumar, several members from the Indian political and film fraternity paid their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

