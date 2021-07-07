Left Menu

'Thespian' Dilip Kumar to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be accorded a state funeral.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:20 IST
'Thespian' Dilip Kumar to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders
Late Dilip Kumar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be accorded a state funeral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued the instructions regarding the same.

Dilip Kumar's mortal remains will be laid to rest at Mumbai's Juhu kabristan this evening. Sharing more details about the last rites, Dilip Kumar's spokesperson Faisal Farooqui took to the former's Twitter account and wrote, "Burial today at 5pm..Juhu qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai."

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness. Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021