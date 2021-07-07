'Thespian' Dilip Kumar to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be accorded a state funeral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued the instructions regarding the same.

Dilip Kumar's mortal remains will be laid to rest at Mumbai's Juhu kabristan this evening. Sharing more details about the last rites, Dilip Kumar's spokesperson Faisal Farooqui took to the former's Twitter account and wrote, "Burial today at 5pm..Juhu qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai."

Advertisement

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness. Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)