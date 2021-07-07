Baghel asks officials to prepare digital library to preserve, showcase Chhattisgarh's culture

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the state culture department to prepare a digital library to preserve and showcase the rich and glorious culture of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

In his address during a virtual review meeting, Baghel said a digital library will not only establish Chhattisgarh's identity on an international platform, but it would also make the future generations aware about the state's splendid culture, the official said. All the important information about folk music, folk dance, folk literature along with artists and art forms of Chhattisgarh should be compiled in the digital library with the help of subject experts, the chief minister said.

Advertisement

Young artists should be encouraged to promote and preserve the state’s cultural heritage through various schemes such as the Folk Artists Promotion scheme, he said, adding that upcoming artists and troupes should be given the opportunity to perform at government cultural programmes, along with the established artists.

State Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat, Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, were among the senior officials present in the meeting.

According to an official release, the department has prepared 'Chinhari' portal, where artists can register themselves, and unique identity cards are being introduced for artists and art troupes. Similarly, an online grant portal has been created to provide financial assistance to the registered institutions in the department, which is also giving monthly pension to writers and artists in need, it was stated. Under the Artist Welfare Fund (Medical Grant), a financial aid of up to Rs 25,000 is given in case of a critical illness, accident or death, the release said. In 2020-21, aid of Rs 14.76 lakh was disbursed in 131 cases, secretary of culture department Anbalagan P said, adding that an honorarium of Rs. 9.56 crore has been given to 1,678 artist teams for their performances in cultural programmes.

Under Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana (Folk Artists Promotion Scheme), a provision has been made to give incentives to 100 folk artists every year, it was stated. As per the provisions of the scheme, an annual incentive of Rs 24,000 is to be given to a maximum of 30 artists or teams for preservation, promotion and development of dance-music, folk drama and folklore, and Rs 18,000 will be given to a maximum of 25 musician artists or teams, while maximum of 20 craftsmen will get Rs 15,000.

In order to preserve the memories of Swami Vivekananda's stay in Raipur, Swami Vivekananda Memorial Building is being constructed in the capital city, while Chhattisgarh Cultural Space Centre will be developed at Purkhauti Muktangan in Nava Raipur, the secretary of culture said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)