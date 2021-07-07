Left Menu

Indian cinema lost prolific entertainer in Dilip Kumar: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of legendary actor and prolific entertainer Dilip Kumar.Dilip Kumar, Indias enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:08 IST
Dilip Kumar (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of legendary actor and ''prolific entertainer'' Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Devdas", is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian Cinema and a prolific entertainer. Deep Condolences to the grieving family & fans," Sawant tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

