Indian cinema lost prolific entertainer in Dilip Kumar: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of legendary actor and prolific entertainer Dilip Kumar.Dilip Kumar, Indias enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of legendary actor and ''prolific entertainer'' Dilip Kumar.
Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 98.
The actor, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Devdas", is survived by his wife Saira Banu.
"Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian Cinema and a prolific entertainer. Deep Condolences to the grieving family & fans," Sawant tweeted.
