Film on Jeevajothi Santhakumar, her battle against P Rajagopal in the works

Junglee Pictures, known for backing ''Talvar'' and ''Raazi'', on Wednesday said they have acquired the rights to make a film on a woman from Kodaikanal named Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her fight against noted hotelier P Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case.

Rajagopal was the founder of Hotel Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian chain in over 20 countries across the world, including the US and the UK, and several cities all over India.

Advertisement

Also known as the 'Dosa King' Rajagopal, who died at the age of 73 in the year 2019, was found guilty by the court of case of kidnap and murder of Prince Shanthakumar, husband of one of his employees, Jeevajothi.

Rajagopal was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Court.

Noted screenwriter Bhavani Iyer, known for films like “Black”, Lootera”, and “Raazi”, will pen the story. Jeevajothi Santhakumar said she is looking forward to sharing her story with the world.

“I am overwhelmed and elated by Junglee Pictures’ decision to make a feature film about my legal and emotional battle with this affluent hotelier, a struggle that went on for 18 years. I am confident that seeing this story on the big screen will bring about a drastic change in the status quo of patriarchy,” she said in a statement.

According to a press release from the makers, the currently untitled film will trace the making of Rajagopal, a rags-to-riches businessman, a family man who was worshipped for his generosity by his employees.

The movie will also delve into how his pursuit of the unwilling Jeevajothi Santhakumar, the events that followed which led to him being accused of the murder of her husband and eventually being convicted of the crime by the Supreme Court, the makers said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)