BTS to return to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in July

Popular South Korean boy band BTS is all set to take over NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on July 13 and 14.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:48 IST
BTS (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Popular South Korean boy band BTS is all set to take over NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on July 13 and 14. As per Variety, on July 13, the K-pop sensation will present the American television debut of the upcoming song 'Permission to Dance' and will sit down with titular host Fallon to discuss everything going on with the band.

The next night, BTS will perform their smash hit 'Butter,' which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks the band's first performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' since the special BTS Week last September, which amassed over 230 million digital views and featured performances of 'Idol', 'Home', 'Black Swan', 'Mikrokosmos' and 'Dynamite'.

WWD recently reported that BTS will appear in a Louis Vuitton film wearing looks designed by Virgil Abloh. The reveal follows a deal formed between BTS and Louis Vuitton last April which promised "exciting projects" to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

