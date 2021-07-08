Viacom18 Studios announces first aerial action franchise 'Fighter'

Viacom18 Studios on Thursday announced that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ''Fighter'' will be India’s first aerial action franchise.

Described as a ''high-octane cinematic spectacle'', the movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Roshan on hits ''Bang Bang'' and ''War''.

Viacom18 Studios will produce the movie in collaboration with Anand and his wife Mamta, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. ''An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. It's never been done in India. Being a 'Top Gun' fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India.

'''Fighter' is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre & brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise,'' Ajit Andhare, COO at Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

Anand said ''Fighter'' is a ''dream project'' for him.

''I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience,'' he added.

Designed for a global audience, ''Fighter'' will be shot using latest technology and filming techniques. The makers said the shooting will take place at locations across the world.

They added that film's story is truly Indian and salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. ''Fighter'' will be released in 2022.

