Tata CLiQ Luxury Set to Decode the New Philosophy of Luxury With Virtual Conclave

Business Wire India Announces First Edition of 'The Luxe Life' with a curated line-up of high-impact speakers, tastemakers, and design visionaries.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKEEGL06js Tata CLiQ Luxury today announced its first virtual conclave, 'The Luxe Life', from 16th-18th July 2021.

In association with American Express, the event will see 24 industry stalwarts share global and local perspectives on movements that drive luxury with a purpose. The confluence of fashion, accessories, beauty, and watch-making will come alive through a series of inspired narrations by thought-leaders such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Bibhu Mohapatra, Jim Sarbh, Sabyasachi, and Tan France.

The post-pandemic world has seen a shift in luxury consumption with personal values now being ingrained into consumer expectations. As the world moves towards mindful consumption, making a positive impact through purchase decisions has become the need of the hour. Recognizing and celebrating this evolution, The Luxe Life will put the spotlight on path-breaking trends through conversations around sustainability, clean beauty, creativity, craftsmanship, fashion, and slow commerce.

Talking about the inception of The Luxe Life, Mr. Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, "Tata CLiQ Luxury has always driven the digitization of the luxury ecosystem in India. We have seen a paradigm shift in the definition of luxury over the years, where it is no longer just about quality, but how brands can offer authentic experiences and a value system beyond their products. At The Luxe Life, we look forward to decoding this refreshed philosophy with some of the most successful names in the industry." Spread over three days, an ensemble of internationally recognized tastemakers will enthrall audiences through innovative and engaging formats, with each day representing a unique facet of luxury. Day 1 will see nuanced perspectives on driving Indian Luxury into new horizons while Day 2 will offer a look into holistic wellness and fostering conscious consumption. The event will close with a celebration of inclusive fashion and craftsmanship on Day 3.

Commenting on her session, Indian Actress, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Health is increasingly becoming a priority for people, and there is a clear shift and focus towards a holistic way of life. I've been brought up on natural medicine, using the goodness from my kitchen as a way to maintain a more sustainable wellness regime. I'm glad that 'Clean Beauty' is taking center stage at The Luxe Life and I can't wait to share some of my family's beauty secrets." Defining luxury with a purpose, Designer Bibhu Mohapatra said, "Whether it's high fashion or the finest jewelry, countless hours are dedicated by artisans who carry the legacy of these crafts while creating each piece to perfection. This process can only be sustainable if it, in turn, acknowledges, enriches, and empowers the person by giving due recognition to their craft. I'm happy to be part of The Luxe Life, a platform that resonates with these sentiments." Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Manoj Adlakha, SVP, and CEO, American Express Banking Corp., India said, "American Express is recognized for providing premium service and value, which resonates with the lifestyle aspirations of our Cardmembers. The Luxe Life event curated by Tata CLiQ luxury offers an exciting line-up of sessions which will celebrate their passions and create a unique experience for them." The Luxe Life will be hosted on the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and website. For more details visit here. To View, the Image 1, Click on the Link Below: The Luxe Life by Tata CLiQ Luxury To View the Image 2, Click on the Link Below: The Luxe Life by Tata CLiQ Luxury – Schedule

