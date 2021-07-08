Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 may be renewed, hints Colin Trevorrow

Since Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 launched its ten episodes on May 21, 2021, fans are ardently waiting to watch Season 4. The animated science fiction action-adventure series follows six campers attending an adventure camp on an island full of dinosaurs.

Will Netflix renew Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous for Season 4? Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer both serve as showrunners for the series, executive-producing along Lane Lueras, Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. At the 48th Annie Awards, the series won for Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects.

While developing the third season, alone with Scott Kreamer and the star Raini Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow teased a possibility of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 stating that "We do have a beginning, middle, and an end for it. We do [have a plan], and there is an ending in sight. Scott and the writers have plotted out a pretty exciting way forward."

When talking to Entertainment Weekly, Scott Kreamer and Colin Trevorrow revealed that there is a connection with the Jurassic World timeline saying:

"There are connections that we're making for sure […] When you see 'Dominion', it will be clear that it takes place on the same timeline and in the same world as our show." adding "We do have a beginning, middle, and an end for it […] I certainly wouldn't want anyone to think that we don't have a plan. We do, and there is an ending in sight."

While speaking to THR, Trevorrow hinted at Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. He said, "If we are able to tell the whole story that we have plotted out here, that the writers have built, it will really give us a chance to go into some really new spaces that are a real departure from the movies."

When Netflix is yet to officially renew the series for a fourth season, Trevorrow has answered to a fan via Twitter indicating Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. He was asked, about his favorite World Camp episodes. He replied, "It's in Season 4."

If we assume the show has got greenlit for a fourth season, and look back at the previous season's release date then it might be expected in September 2021. New seasons had arrived every four months.

As of now, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 has not been renewed yet. We will keep you updating as soon as we get any information from the makers.