Gautam Rode finds action scenes in 'State of Siege:Temple Attack' tough

It was not easy for actor Gautam Rode to pull off action sequences in the forthcoming film 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'. "The mood on the sets was very normal, just like any other set while the cameras were off. But as soon as we started rolling, everything used to change. The action scenes were very tough as they had to be precise.

"I remember one scene which was challenging, It wasn't a very physically taxing scene but was emotionally challenging and it made me feel like a real NSG officer for a moment. Once we wore the uniform, the mood on the set used to change and I believe It is also because of the storyline," said Gautam, who plays an NSG commando in the movie. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the Zee5 film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat.

Actors Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi and Sameer Soni are also a part of the OTT movie. (ANI)

