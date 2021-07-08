Amazon to offer Universal films after they play on Peacock

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video will offer new live-action movies from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Comcast's Peacock, the companies announced on Thursday. The multiyear deal applies to live-action films including "Jurassic World: Dominion" that are scheduled to be released in theaters starting in 2022, a statement from the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement is part of Universal's decision to change the traditional home entertainment release pattern. Media companies are trying new strategies to bolster their streaming services and compete with Netflix Inc.

Typically, new movies go to a cable channel or streaming service about six months or more after they debut in cinemas, and they stay with that outlet for an 18-month window. Under the new arrangement, Universal will send its films to streaming quicker and will break up the 18-month period.

New movies will go to Peacock four months after their theatrical debut. Four months after that, live-action films will go to Amazon's Prime Video for 10 months, and then back to Peacock for four months. Universal's newest animated movies will not appear on Prime Video during that 10-month period. Amazon has the rights to stream them in a later window.

Separately, Amazon secured the rights to offer Universal movies from 2020 and 2021 on IMDb TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service. The films include the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, "F9."

