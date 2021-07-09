Jeff Goldblum boards 'Search Party' season five at HBO Max

Veteran actor Jeff Goldblum is set to feature in season five of HBO Max comedy ''Search Party''. Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, the show stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner.

It follows best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) as they go through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In season four, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker “Chip” (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to once again become a search party but this time, for Dory.

Goldblum will star in the recurring role of Tunnel Quinn, HBO Max said in a statement.

His character is a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory on the other side of her near death experience. '''Search Party' is such a brilliant show. What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment,'' Goldblum said.

''Search Party'' is executive produced by Rogers, Bliss, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Goldblum currently stars and hosts National Geographic's ''The World According to Jeff Goldblum''.

He will reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Universal Pictures franchise film ''Jurassic World: Dominion'', which is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 10, 2022.

