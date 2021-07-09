Left Menu

Nikkhil Advani to come up with new web show 'The Empire'

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled 'The Empire'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:10 IST
Nikkhil Advani to come up with new web show 'The Empire'
Nikkhil Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled 'The Empire'. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, 'The Empire' will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.

Speaking more about the project, Nikkhil, who is best known for his movies 'D-Day' and 'Batla House', said, "Putting together 'The Empire' has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment." "Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," he added.

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the show. 'The Empire', which is touted as a monumental period, will be launched on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021