Nikkhil Advani to come up with new web show 'The Empire'

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled 'The Empire'. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, 'The Empire' will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.

Speaking more about the project, Nikkhil, who is best known for his movies 'D-Day' and 'Batla House', said, "Putting together 'The Empire' has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment." "Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," he added.

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the show. 'The Empire', which is touted as a monumental period, will be launched on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

