Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ready for 'take off'

Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Friday, met his 'Fighter' co-star Deepika Padukone. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a string of pictures of him posing with Deepika and director Siddharth Anand.

"The gang is ready for take off," he captioned the post. Fans became excited to see their favourites in one frame.

"You both look so good together. Can't wait to watch you guys in the movie," a social media user commented. "The images are feast for the eyes," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Deepika are all set to feature together in the movie 'Fighter', which is being touted as India's first aerial action franchise. Speaking about the project, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, "An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise."

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande, the film is slated for a 2022 release. (ANI)

