Madonna slams Britney Spears' conservatorship

American singer and songwriter Madonna can be counted among Britney Spears supporters in her battle to free herself from conservatorship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 10:21 IST
Madonna and Britney Spears. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and songwriter Madonna can be counted among Britney Spears supporters in her battle to free herself from conservatorship. According to Deadline, the pop artist recently spoke out on her Instagram Story to end the hold Spears's father has on her life and career.

The two artists go way back, having collaborated on the song 'Me Against the Music' in 2003 and roiling the culture by sharing a memorable kiss at that year's MTV Video Music Awards. On Instagram, Madonna said, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Madonna was wearing a tank top with Spears's name on it in the message. Many pop stars have spoken out in support of Spears since her emotional testimony last month in her conservatorship hearing. Spears is seeking to end the hold her father, Jamie Spears, has over her, which extends to finances and even her ability to have a child.

Spears's custody case has its next hearing on July 14. Since her June court date, Spears's court-appointed lawyer has asked to resign and her co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust, has exited. As per Deadline, her mother, Lynne Spears, has filed court documents this week asking that her daughter be allowed to hire her own attorney. (ANI)

