Left Menu

Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF21) to go online

PTI | Guwaahti | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:03 IST
Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF21) to go online

The six-day Chalachitram National Film Festival, earlier scheduled to be held in March, will be held online from August 10.

It has been decided to shift the festival to the online mode as film festivals around the world have adapted to the limitations, created due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, a release issued by the Festival Director Utpal Datta said.

Due to the pandemic, certain changes have been brought to the film competitions too with the participation fee also reduced.

The films on the theme - 'Our heritage our pride' can be submitted through 'film freeway' and the last date of participation in the competition is July 25.

This online festival will exclusively screen the award winning films of its competition category as well as some of the old, famous Assamese films and the films that have been awarded in Chalachitram festival in earlier years, Datta said.

An opening ceremony will be conducted along with the premiere of a new film if the situation improves, he said.

A souvenir will be published on the occasion of the festival which will be edited by the famous film journalist Jyoti Venkatesh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021